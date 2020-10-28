Lampard unaware of Hudson-Odoi injury concern

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said he was unaware that there were concerns winger Callum Hudson-Odoi hurt in his knee in the resounding Champions League win over FK Krasnodar.

The 19-year-old England international scored his first goal in the showpiece European club competition, setting Chelsea on their way to a 4-0 win.







But Hudson-Odoi had an ice-pack applied to his knee after coming off with just under 20 minutes remaining.

“It hasn’t been flagged to me after that match that there is a problem,” Lampard said.

“I assume and I hope that there is nothing there.

“The goal is clearly going to be good for his confidence. There were things I liked from his game. I am pleased he had a good evening.

“When you play in the Champions League and get a goal, I know the feeling of confidence that can give.”







