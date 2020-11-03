Lampard says he will be ‘up front’ with Silva about team selection

Frank Lampard says he will have ‘honest conversations’ with Thiago Silva about the veteran defender’s involvement for Chelsea.

Silva did not travel to Russia for last week’s Champions League game against Krasnodar.







And Blues boss Lampard is likely to rest him again during the course of the season.

Lampard said: “Particularly when you have an experienced player who’s such a great professional as Thiago is, that honest conversation is very easy.

“If it means managing training or means managing game time, which we did last week with Russia, I’ll be very up-front and honest with him in terms of what I think and what he thinks.”

Lampard added that he will draw on his own fairly recent experience of nearing the end of his playing career.

He explained: “At the back end of my career I had to change my training programme, so I’ll be very open to the small tweaks with Thiago.”







