Lampard: Kepa has reacted well to being dropped

Frank Lampard says his decision to drop out-of-form goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the last Premier League match was not to give him a jolt and insists the goalkeeper’s reaction has been “good”.

The Spaniard, who joined the Blues for £71.6m on a seven-year deal in August 2018, was left out of the 2-2 draw away against Leicester City by the Blues boss.

Kepa’s stand-in Willy Caballero was unconvincing against the Foxes, with a rash decision to come out of his goal contributing to the home side’s second goal.

Lampard, who team host Manchester United on Monday, said he had already decided who will play in goal at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “Kepa’s reaction has been good, as I would expect. I haven’t had lots of conversations with him.

“I deal with the players as it feels right. I am open and straight with them.”

Fourth-placed Chelsea face a crucial nine days, with home league matches against United and Tottenham followed by the home leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, 25 February.

Lampard said the decision to recall Kepa, who has played 13 club games this season, would not be influenced by the cost of his move.

“It doesn’t matter when you came to the club,” Lampard added. “I don’t take into account the fee. It’s the training that counts.

“It wasn’t about giving him a jolt. It was just a selection on that day. I want everyone’s reaction spot on.

“I know how it will feel for him. I had it in my career, it is part and parcel. I am pleased with the reaction.”







