Lampard defiant after Chelsea defeat



Frank Lampard insists he can handle the pressure that comes from Chelsea’s poor run and that he can turn results around.

The 2-0 defeat at Leicester was their fifth loss in eight matches and the Blues were second best throughout.







Lampard accepts that doubts about his future as manager are inevitable given recent performances.

But he declared: “We just have to fight. I’m not the only manager to be put under this sort of pressure.

“The lucky thing for me is that I’m good at handling pressure. I could sense that these periods would come.

“That’s all I have to concern myself with – how to deal with this and get us out of it.”

Lampard dismissed suggestions his players have been letting him down.

But he admitted: “There are players that are not playing as well as they should be. Simple fact. That was clear tonight.”







