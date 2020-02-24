Kovacic: Chelsea youngsters are ready for Bayern



Video: HaytersTV

Mateo Kovacic has no doubt that Chelsea’s young players can handle the pressure of facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Boss Frank Lampard insisted on the eve of the game that he has complete faith in the likes of Reece James and Mason Mount.

And Blues midfielder Kovacic sees no reason for his inexperienced team-mates to feel overawed.





“They are now used to it because they play in the Premier League in many big games,” Kovacic said.

“They played the other day against Tottenham, which was a big game for us. Tomorrow is just another great game.

“They know they have to enjoy it and we will do as well as possible because the Champions League is beautiful to play in and tomorrow we can show ourselves like we did against Tottenham.”

Kovacic is a seasoned Champions League performer, having won the tournament with Real Madrid.

But he has no plans to pass on any advice to the younger players ahead of the game.

The Croatian said: “You just have to enjoy it. I don’t have many advices. They know that they’re at a great club and every week we play big games, so it’s nothing new.

“They just need to enjoy it because there is nothing more beautiful than playing in a great stadium against such great opponents with big players.”







