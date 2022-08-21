Koulibaly sees red as Chelsea are well beaten by Leeds

Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for Chelsea as they were thumped 3-0 at Leeds.

Edouard Mendy’s error just after the half-hour mark gifted Brenden Aaronson with an open goal, before Rodrigo headed in a free-kick shortly after.

Harrison then added a third from close range in the second half before Koulibaly received a second yellow card late on for bringing down Joe Gelhardt.

Chelsea could have taken the lead two minutes into the game when Connor Gallagher’s through ball found Raheem Sterling, who cut in from the left and bent a shot just wide of the post.

But Leeds went ahead when goalkeeper Mendy hesitated in clearing the ball, allowing Aaronson to steal possession and slot into an empty net.

And it was 2-0 moments later when Harrison’s whipped free-kick was headed into the far corner by Rodrigo.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier was forced to get down low and tip a powerful strike from Reece James around the post on 64 minutes.

But Leeds made it 3-0 when Dan James’ cross was diverted into the path of Harrison by Rodrigo, allowing the winger to prod home from close range.

Koulibaly was then sent off with a few minutes remaining after recieving a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Geldhart having already been booked earlier on.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho (Ziyech 63’), Gallagher (Pulisic 63’), Cucurella, Mount (Chilwell 78’), Havertz, Sterling (Azpilicueta 86′)

Subs not used: Kepa, Chalobah, Hudson-Odoi, Chukwuemeka, Ampadu







