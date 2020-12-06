Kerr scores hat-trick as Chelsea beat West Ham in WSL

Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick as Chelsea Women welcomed fans back to Kingsmeadow in style with a 3-2 London derby victory against West Ham.

Kerr scored one before half time and added another two after the break as hundreds of fans watched the home side go 28 Barclays FA Women’s Super League games unbeaten.







Rachel Daly got West Ham back into the match two minutes into the second half while Magdalena Eriksson’s late own goal threatened a Hammers comeback that eventually didn’t materialise.

Chelsea fans didn’t have long to wait before celebrating a goal, with Kerr’s opener coming after just 15 minutes.

Pernille Harder found Fran Kirby on the right, who delivered a decent cross tucked into the corner of the goal by the Australian at close range.

The Hammers could have equalised instantly, but Daly was denied by Ann-Katrin Berger’s fantastic save when one-on-one in front of goal.

Chelsea kept pushing for the second, with Melanie Leupolz forcing Mackenzie Arnold into a diving save to deny the German’s strike from distance halfway through the first half.

West Ham levelled straight after the restart, Adriana Leon breaking free down the left before pulling the ball back for Daly to make an easy tap-in.

Chelsea restored their lead in the 55th minute, Kerr capitalising on Harder’s shot which Arnold could only parry straight into the path of her fellow Australian.

And Kirby set up Kerr’s hat-trick as she took a close-range opportunity after 68 minutes, before being taken off with a slight injury late in the game.

Alisha Lehmann’s cross was inadvertently headed into her own net by Eriksson as West Ham charged for a late comeback.

But Chelsea looked the likelier to get a sixth goal of the game, with Erin Cuthbert’s free kick well saved by Arnold, with their 12th successive home win setting a record in the WSL.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: ““Sam is a great team player, we work behind the scenes to make sure Sam recognises her role, but I could say the same about others. I think credit should go to Beth and Fran.

“It’s not easy to have our home record. You have to be at the top of your game. There’s a lot to celebrate today.

“Especially in the second half with our team attacking that end [with the home fans], I think there was no coincidence we improved our attacking performance. The players noticed too.

“At 3-1, I thought the game was comfortable, so the goal they scored makes it look tighter than it was.

“It’s been three weeks since we last played. It’s been stop-start all year. We have had two cancellations. I’m looking forward to the Champions League so we can find some momentum.”

