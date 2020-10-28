Joe Cole savours ‘perfect’ away performance from Chelsea

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole said the team’s 4-0 away victory over Russian side FK Krasnodar was a perfect Champions League performance.

Chelsea scored three late goals in the final 15 minutes, with Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and substitute Christian Pulisic adding to Callum Hudson-Odoi’s first-half strike.







The result means Chelsea, who play French Ligue 1 side Rennes at Stamford Bridge next Wednesday, have four points from two games in Group E.

Speaking on BT Sport, Cole said: “It was an impressive evening, a 4-0 away win with forwards scoring and another clean sheet.

“The two boys at the back [Kurt Zouma and the recalled Antonio Rudiger] grew into the game and looked stable, and Mendy made a couple of saves. It was a picture-perfect away performance in the Champions League.

“Frank Lampard couldn’t have written the script better.”

Jorginho missed a chance to put the Blues ahead when he steered a penalty against the post after Werner had been tripped in the area.

But luck was on Chelsea’s side when a goalkeeping error gifted them the lead.

Hudson-Odoi’s scuffed shot should have been dealt with by Matvei Safonov, who allowed it to squirm past him and into the net.

Krasnodar caused Chelsea plenty of problems and went close to equalising when Yury Gazinsky’s volley from a corner bounced up off the ground and on to the crossbar.

But Werner thumped home from the spot on 76 minutes after Pulisic’s shot had struck Alyaksandr Martynovich’s hand.

Ziyech scored four minutes later and Pulisic then capped a fine Chelsea win.







