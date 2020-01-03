Jody Morris hints at departures as he explains Chelsea’s transfer policy

Jody Morris has insisted that Chelsea will only bring in new players if they will definitely improve the squad.

The Blues assistant boss also suggested that departures are likely during this month’s transfer window.

Morris was speaking a news conference in place of manager Frank Lampard, who has been laid low by a virus.

“I think that there’s a couple of areas that you’d be looking at,” Morris said when asked about the possibility of new signings arriving.

He added: “I think it will all depend on what the movements are from within the club as well.

“I’m not as privy to those conversations as the manager is, but I’m sure there’s a little bit of work going on behind the scenes.

“I think any movements, anyone being brought in or going out the door, it would have to be for the benefit of the club and improve the squad.

“I don’t think there’s any point in bringing anyone in who isn’t going to improve us and I know the manager and the powers-that-be are looking at those.”

One player tipped to move on is Olivier Giroud, who has made it clear he would like to leave in order to play first-team football.

However, Chelsea want to bring in another striker before agreeing to let the Frenchman go.

Morris said: “He still plays for Chelsea and it (players leaving) has got to be to the benefit of the club – we can’t just let people walk out the door if that means we’re going to be left short.

“Yes, sometimes you’ve got to look at the individual as well and whether it’s beneficial for them to be here if they’re unhappy.

“But I’ve got to say Giroud has been nothing but a class act and top professional since he’s been here, so I don’t envisage any problems along those lines.”







