‘Huge chance’ – Tuchel offers encouraging words to Broja despite injury setback

Thomas Tuchel insists Armando Broja still has a “huge chance” to establish himself as a Chelsea first-team player despite another untimely injury.

The striker, who turns 21 next month, impressed on loan at Southampton last season.

West Ham are among clubs to have attempted to sign him this summer but boss Tuchel wants to see him in action for the Blues and Broja is determined to make a name for himself at Stamford Bridge.







With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner having moved and Chelsea currently short of centre-forward opinions, Broja seemed to have a strong chance of being involved.

But Broja, who was injured during pre-season, is unavailable again, having picked up a knock.

It means he will miss this weekend’s trip to Leeds – but Tuchel remains hopeful that Broja will make the breakthrough.

Tuchel said: “We know enough about him, but it’s one thing to perform on loan, it’s another thing to perform within a club like Chelsea. This is the next steps.

“While he was doing the next steps he was injured in pre-season and now he is injured again. That does not help his own ambitions and of course doesn’t help us in terms of having a clear view of what he can give us.

“But, given the size of the squad at the moment, I would say it’s a huge chance for Armando to have an impact at Chelsea.

“This is his clear ambition, his clear goal – to make this step here. So it’s on him. He gets full support and from here we go.”

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante faces several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.







