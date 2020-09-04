Havertz heading to London to complete Chelsea move

Kai Havertz is on his way to London to complete a move to Chelsea.

A deal has been agreed with Bayer Leverkusen for the Germany winger, who has long been tipped to join the Blues.







Havertz has been on international duty with Germany but has left their Stuttgart training base to undergo a medical and finalise his move to Stamford Bridge.

Management teams for the German Football Association (DFB) and Bayer Leverkusen arranged Havertz’s departure to finalise the move.

Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voller said: “I exchanged ideas with (national team director) Oliver Bierhoff and (head coach) Jogi Low over the past few days.

“The DFB’s understanding of the special situation of the player and also for us as a club.

“We are grateful to the national coach that Kai can now sort things out with our support on site in London.”

Defender Malang Sarr, recently signed by Chelsea, is expected to move to Leverkusen on loan as part of the deal.







