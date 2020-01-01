Half-time: Brighton 0 Chelsea 1 – James impresses as Azpilicueta puts Lampard’s side in control

Cesar Azpilicueta’s close-range finish earned Chelsea a deserved half-time lead at the Amex Stadium.

The Spaniard struck inside ten minutes, knocking the ball in on the follow-up after Tammy Abraham’s shot was blocked on the line by Brighton’s Aaron Mooy following Kurt Zouma’s header from a corner.

Frank Lampard’s side dominated the first 30 minutes with Willian and Reece James particularly impressive on the right flank.

James, a surprise starter at right-back after making a swift recovery from an ankle injury, sent in several dangerous crosses and also shot wide with the outside of his foot when well placed.

And after Azpilicueta’s opener Abraham should have played in Willian who would have had a simple chance to make it 2-0, but the Chelsea centre-forward elected to shoot and saw his strike deflected over.

The hosts offered little early on, although Steven Alzate fired an effort narrowly past the far post after running from left to right.

But they finished the half well, with Leandro Trossard forcing a fine one-handed save from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

James played in a flat back four, while Jorginho and Christian Pulisic also returned to the side. Mateo Kovacic and teenager Tariq Lamptey were both among the substitutes.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kante, Mount; Pulisic, Willian, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Emerson, Lamptey.







