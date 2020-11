Billy Gilmour is taking another step towards a return to first-team action by featuring in another game for Chelsea’s development side this afternoon.

Gilmour, who has been out with a knee injury, is playing in a Premier League 2 match at Manchester City. Kick off was at 1pm.







Chelsea: Bergstrom, Livramento, Simeu, Colwill, Lawrence, Bate, Gilmour, Peart-Harris, Nunn, Anjorin, Lewis.