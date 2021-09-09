Transfer gossip: Bayern boss tipped to move for Werner

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea striker Timo Werner could join Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich, reports claim.

Werner flourished at RB Leipzig under Nagelsmann, who is now in charge at Bayern and has been tipped to target the Germany international.







The Daily Mirror have picked up on German outlet Sport 1 claiming there is now a 70% chance Werner could be a Bayern player by next summer – and that he and Nagelsmann are in regular contact.

PSG linked with Rudiger

Paris St-Germain are said to be interested in Antonio Rudiger.

It comes as the defender’s representatives are negotiating a new contract for him at Chelsea, where his current deal expires at the end of the season.

French publication Le10Sport claim PSG are considering a move for Rudiger, who has also been linked with Tottenham.

Bellingham speculation

Chelsea continue to be linked with England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Various reports have suggested that the Blues are planning to eventually move to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Blues said to be eyeing Tchouameni

Chelsea are also being linked with Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni – prompting speculation that Declan Rice could end up at Manchester United.

The Athletic say Chelsea scouts have been impressed with Tchouameni and that the 21-year-old has been identified as a transfer target.

That has prompted the Mirror to declare that United “could find themselves with a clear run” when it comes to Rice, who has long been linked with Chelsea.

Kessie still being touted for move

Chelsea have yet again been linked with AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with Chelsea many times in the past but the Blues have shown no concrete interest in him.

Now Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that Chelsea and Tottenham have been alerted to Kessie apparently turning down the offer of a new contract.

The new speculation over the player’s future comes as his representatives look to negotiate an improved deal for him at Milan.

City ‘rejected chance to sign Niguez’

The Daily Star say Manchester City turned down the chance to sign Saul Niguez before his move to Chelsea.

Spain international Niguez joined the Blues on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid with a view to a permanent move.

It is claimed that City boss Pep Guardiola rejected an offer from Atletico to sign Niguez as part of an exchange deal involving Bernardo Silva.

Chelsea tipped to try again for Kounde

Chelsea are already being tipped to try again to sign Jules Kounde when the transfer window reopens.

They were unable to agree a fee with Sevilla for the France international ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

The Guardian have reported that the club will look to sign Kounde in January.

The Express have speculated that Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Malang Sarr could be offered to Sevilla as part of an exchange deal.







