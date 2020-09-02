Timo Werner believes Chelsea can reach a “new level” as they look to close the gap on Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Germany international had been heavily linked with newly-crowned champions Liverpool before joining the Blues from RB Leipzig in June.







Werner made an encouraging start to his Chelsea career by scoring a debut goal in the 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Brighton on Saturday.

And Frank Lampard has been working closely with the 24-year-old striker as the club look to challenge for the top prize once more.

“The work with the manager recently has been really good,” Werner told Chelsea’s website.

“He’s been showing and explaining to the whole team, not just me, what we can do on the pitch and how to improve on last season.

“He’s been great to work with and he’s been discussing his plans for the future, and how we want to battle with teams like Man City and Liverpool.

“I think Chelsea is a big club and with this team that we have, I think we can reach a new level.

“We’ve worked a lot on tactical things, as well as our strength and fitness, to make sure we are ready for the start of the season.”

Blues boss Lampard was pleased with what he saw from his new recruit at Brighton.

“I thought Timo was really sharp and bright,” he said.

“He got his goal really early in the game, he showed some of the qualities that I know very well he has, so I am very excited about having him in the squad.”







