Transfer gossip: Chelsea linked with England youth left-back

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the progress of England Under 18 left-back Matthew Bondswell.

The youngster was on Nottingham Forest’s books before moving to Germany, where he is currently playing for FC Dordrecht on loan from RB Leipzig.







Chelsea and West Ham have been showing an interest in him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Tomori linked with Newcastle

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has been linked with a possible loan move to Newcastle.

Tomori has slipped down the pecking order of centre-backs at Stamford Bridge and it seems likely that he will move elsewhere during the second half of the season in order to get regular game time.

And the Northern Echo suggest he could be an option for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who is expected to be restricted to loan signings when the transfer window reopens in January.







