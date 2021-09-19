Tottenham v Chelsea line-ups: Kepa plays, Kante a sub

Kepa Arrizabalaga is in goal and N’Golo Kante is among the Chelsea substitutes for this afternoon’s derby.

Kante is back in the squad after an ankle problem but must settle for a place on the bench.

Back-up keeper Marcus Bettinelli is also on the bench, with Edouard Mendy absent.







There are five Blues changes from last week’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

As well as the change in goal, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta return at the expense of Trevoh Chalobah, Saul Niguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.

Tottenham make four changes from their last league match, with Son Heung-min, Cristian Romero, Giovani lo Celso and Eric Dier returning.

Tottenham: Lloris, Reguilon, Romero, Dier, Emerson Royal, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Skipp, Davies, Scarlett.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.

Subs: Bettinelli, Kante, Werner, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James.







