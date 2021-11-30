Transfer gossip: Chelsea linked with Uruguay defender

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea are keen on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, it is claimed.

Spanish publication Sport claim the Blues and Liverpool are both interested in signing the 22-year-old Uruguay international next summer.

It comes as Araujo’s representatives are negotiating a new contract for him at the Nou Camp.







Barcelona’s financial issues mean English clubs are likely to offer higher wages – and it is duly being claimed that he could end up in the Premier League.

Rudiger speculation

There continues to be speculation over the future of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The German’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season and he has so far not agreed a new deal.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the clubs to have been linked with him.

And Goal.com say Real are confident that they will snap Rudiger up in the summer.

Mount ‘isn’t feeling appreciated’, Star claim

The Daily Star have claimed that Mason Mount feels underappreciated at Chelsea and could even end up leaving the club as a result.

The newspaper declared that Mount, a product of the club’s academy, is looking for a significant pay rise and does not feel he is getting the same recognition as other players at Stamford Bridge.

It comes as the England international’s representatives look to negotiate a new contract for him. He has three years remaining on his current deal.

‘A source close to the player’ was quoted as saying: “Mason is a top lad and thought of well within Chelsea, and is popular with the team. But he isn’t feeling appreciated anymore.

“He’s been at Chelsea since he was a tiny lad, but despite coming up through the academy, he doesn’t feel like he gets the same treatment or recognition as players bought in for big money.”

Spanish transfer-gossip website Fichajes has since claimed that Real Madrid and Manchester City are interested in Mount.

Leeds linked with Barkley

Leeds have been linked with a possible January move for Ross Barkley.

Barkley’s first-team prospects at Chelsea have looked slim for some time and several clubs are reported to be monitoring his situation.

According to the Mail, those clubs include Leeds, who are said to be considering making a move for him.







