Chelsea v Man City line-ups: Havertz starts, Kovacic a sub

Jorginho and Kai Havertz get the nod to start for Chelsea in tonight’s Champions League final.

N’Golo Kante, passed fit to play for the Blues, will be partnered by Jorginho in midfield, with Mateo Kovacic among the substitutes.







And boss Thomas Tuchel has opted to start with Havertz in support up Timo Werner in attack.

Tuchel has again left Tammy Abraham out of the squad completely.

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has opted not to start with Rodri nor Fernandinho, who are both on the bench.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Christensen, Pulisic, Zouma, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, Emerson.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodri, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Garcia.







