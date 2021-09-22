Chelsea v Aston Villa: Sarr debut, Chilwell, Saul & Loftus-Cheek play
Malang Sarr makes his Chelsea debut in tonight’s Carabao Cup third round tie.
Recent signing Saul Niguez also plays, as does Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and there is finally a first start of the season for Ben Chilwell.
Somewhat surprisingly, there is also a starting place for N’Golo Kante, whose fitness has been carefully managed.
Dutch defender Xavier Mbuyamba, 19, is among the Blues’ substitutes.
Chelsea: Kepa, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Saul, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell, Ziyech, Werner,
Subs: Bettinelli, Mbuyamba, Silva, Barkley, Havertz, Mount, Lukaku.
Aston Villa: Steer, Cash, Tuanzebe, Hause, A Young, Sanson, Nakamba, Traore, Buendia. El Ghazi, Archer.
Subs: Sinisalo, Konsa, Bogarde, Carney, A Ramsey, Philogene, Bidace, Caleb.