Transfer gossip: Chelsea among clubs linked with Andersen

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving the area’s clubs…

The Mail have picked up on reports in Joachim Andersen’s native Denmark claiming that Chelsea are among clubs keen on the defender.

Andersen has impressed while on loan at Fulham from Lyon and played a key role in the Whites’ improved second half of the season.







There has been speculation about his future, particularly as Fulham could be relegated and would therefore have little chance of signing him on a permanent deal.

Reports in Denmark suggest Andersen has told Lyon he wants to stay in the Premier League rather than return to France.

He was recently linked with Spurs – and it is now claimed that Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester and Crystal Palace are also interested in him.

Alex Sandro again linked with Chelsea

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is yet again being linked with Chelsea.

The Brazilian has repeatedly been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the past few years.

And Italian outlet Calciomercato claim he could move in a swap deal involving Emerson Palmieri.

Emerson has long been tipped to return to Italy and is said to be on Juve’s radar.

Fulham among clubs linked with Ugbo

Fulham are among clubs pursuing Chelsea youngster Ike Ugbo, it is claimed.

The striker has scored 16 goals this season while on loan at Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

Ugbo, whose contract expires next year, has been tipped to make a permanent move this summer.

Goal.com say Fulham, Monaco and Genk are interested in signing him.

Chelsea pondering Ziyech-Kounde swap – reports

Chelsea could offer Hakim Ziyech to Seville in an exchange deal involving centre-back Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The Sun have picked up on reports in Spain that Chelsea want Kounde and would rather agree a swap than pay the asking price.

It comes after Spanish outlet La Razon claimed that Chelsea are interested in Atletico Madrid’s Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez but prefer France Under-21 international Kounde.

Dybala still being touted for move

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is still being touted for a move to the Premier League.

Italian publication Tuttosport claim the Argentina international is being chased by the Blues and Manchester United.

Rice speculation continues

The Express claim Chelsea could offload Tammy Abraham, Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to West Ham in an exchange deal involving Declan Rice.

England international Rice continues to be linked with a move to the Bridge. He has also been linked with Manchester United.

With West Ham said to be keen to sign Abraham this summer, the Express claim Chelsea could be willing to include the striker as well as Loftus-Cheek and Christensen as part of a deal to sign Rice.

Blues may offload 11 to sign Haaland – Express

The Express also run a story claiming that Chelsea could sell 11 players to help finance a deal to sign Erling Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund forward Haaland is being linked with a big-money move to the Premier League.

The Express declare that selling Fikayo Tomori, Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi, Danny Drinkwater, Davide Zappacosta and Tiemoue Bakayoko, who are all out on loan, would be part of Chelsea’s plan.

The other players mentioned are Abraham, Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri, Kepa and Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea ‘lead Aguero race’

Chelsea also continue to be linked with Sergio Aguero.

The striker will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

And the Daily Mirror have picked up on reports in Aguero’s native Argentina claiming that Chelsea currently lead a race to sign him.







