Transfer gossip: Everton duo among players linked with Chelsea

Some of the transfer speculation involving Chelsea in Tuesday’s newspapers…

Chelsea are tipped to take their spending under owner Todd Boehly towards the £500m mark before the transfer window closes.

The Daily Telegraph say the Blues remain interested in Everton duo Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana.







The newspaper also say Chelsea could move for Lyon’s France Under-21 right-back Malo Gusto and are planning to make a new approach for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandes, having had a previous offer rejected.

Gusto (pictured) has been touted as possible cover for Reece James, who has been beset by injury problems.

The Sun have picked up reports in France claiming that Manchester United could hijack Chelsea’s supposed move for Gusto, 19, and the Daily Express claim Arsenal could snatch Onana.

Meanwhile, The Guardian say Chelsea could make head coach Graham Potter’s former club Brighton an improved offer for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The south-coast club are said to be looking for replacements for Caicedo ahead of a possible move for him.







