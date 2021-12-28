Transfer gossip: Barkley linked with return to Everton

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Ross Barkley is being linked with a possible return to Everton.

Barkley is down the pecking order of midfielders at Chelsea, who signed him from the Merseyside club four years ago.







The Telegraph say Everton are considering taking Barkley on loan for the rest of the season.

Chelsea tipped to move for Digne

Chelsea are being tipped to move for Everton left-back Lucas Digne following the news that Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season.

Digne was previously touted as a potential signing for Chelsea should Chilwell be out for a long spell.

And the Frenchman is being strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge now it has been confirmed that Chilwell will remain sidelined.

Digne has fallen out of favour under Everton boss Rafael Benitez, prompting speculation about the player’s future.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea could sign him on loan so he can act as cover while Chilwell is out.

Chilwell requires knee surgery and looks likely to miss the rest of the campaign.

Real want James, it’s claimed

Spanish outlet El Nacional claim Real Madrid are interested in Reece James and could offer Eden Hazard to Chelsea in exchange.

Hazard has struggled for fitness and form since his big-money move from the Blues to Real and has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge.

It has now been claimed that Real could suggest to Chelsea that Hazard rejoins them as part of a deal that would see James move to Spain.

Lazio linked with Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is another Chelsea player being linked with a move abroad.

Tuttosport claim Lazio’s former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri wants to sign the winger.

Raphinha touted for move

The Express have picked up on reports linking Chelsea with Leeds winger Raphinha.

Liverpool are also said to be keen on the Brazilian and both clubs have been tipped to make an attempt to sign him in the summer.







