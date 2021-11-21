Transfer gossip: Mount ‘isn’t feeling appreciated’ at Chelsea, it’s claimed

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

The Daily Star Sunday claim Mason Mount feels underappreciated at Chelsea and could even end up leaving the club as a result.

The newspaper say Mount, a product of the club’s academy, is looking for a significant pay rise and does not feel he is getting the same recognition as other players at Stamford Bridge.







It comes as the England international’s representatives look to negotiate a new contract for him. He has three years remaining on his current deal.

‘A source close to the player’ is quoted as saying: “Mason is a top lad and thought of well within Chelsea, and is popular with the team. But he isn’t feeling appreciated anymore.

“He’s been at Chelsea since he was a tiny lad, but despite coming up through the academy, he doesn’t feel like he gets the same treatment or recognition as players bought in for big money.”

Leeds linked with Barkley

Leeds have been linked with a possible January move for Ross Barkley.

Barkley’s first-team prospects at Chelsea have looked slim for some time and several clubs are reported to be monitoring his situation.

The Mail on Sunday say those clubs include Leeds, who are said to be considering making a move for him.







