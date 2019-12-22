Transfer gossip: Chelsea closing in on £120m Sancho deal – Sun on Sunday

Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for England international Jadon Sancho.

The Sun on Sunday claim Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Sancho because Liverpool and Manchester United, who have also been linked with him, are reluctant to pay the asking price.





It is claimed that Chelsea have told Borussia Dortmund they are willing to pay £120m in order to sign Sancho from the German club.

It is also suggested that the Blues could loan Sancho back to Dortmund for the rest of the season in a similar arrangement to the one which saw Chelsea buy Christian Pulisic from them last year.

The Sun on Sunday have also picked up on reports that Bordeaux want Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud but that his heart is set on a move to Inter Milan.

Giroud is one of a number of players who have been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge during next month’s transfer window.









