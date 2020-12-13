Transfer gossip: Chelsea reportedly struggling to offload five unwanted players

Transfer speculation in Sunday’s newspapers involving the area’s clubs…

Chelsea are struggling to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso, it is claimed.

The Sunday Express declare that all three players are available but could end up staying during next month’s transfer window.







The newspaper suggest that keeper Kepa’s wages and long-term contract could make it tough to get him out of Stamford Bridge.

Alonso has been linked with several clubs but it’s claimed there are no takers for him.

Christensen, meanwhile, has previously indicated that he wants to stay – and boss Frank Lampard has said he would like to keep the Danish defender.

The Sunday Express also suggest there could be a lack of interest in Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman, neither of whom are in Lampard’s plans.

Meanwhile, QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel continues to be linked with a move to Celtic.

There has long been speculation that the Glasgow club could snap up Osayi-Samuel, who moved to Loftus Road from Blackpool when Celtic chief scout Gary Penrice worked for QPR.

The winger’s contract expires next summer and he would therefore be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with Celtic in January.

The Daily Record in Scotland have picked up on recent reports claiming that agreeing a deal for Osayi Samuel, 22, is seen by Celtic as a priority.

His age means he cannot move on a Bosman free transfer, so QPR would be entitled to a compensation fee unless a deal is agreed for him to leave.







