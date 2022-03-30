Transfer gossip: Chelsea linked with PSG youngster Gharbi

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea have been linked with Paris St-Germain youngster Ismael Gharbi.

The 17-year-old playmaker has been touted as a major prospect and a potential target for some of Europe’s top clubs.

And Goal.com say Chelsea and Liverpool are tracking him ahead of a possible move.

Werner reportedly wants move

Timo Werner wants to leave Chelsea, according to reports.

A number of newspaper have picked up on Sport1 in Werner’s native Germany reporting that the striker is keen to move on this summer.

It is claimed that Chelsea are ready to let him go for around £33m.







