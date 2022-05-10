Transfer gossip: Leeds linked with Clarke-Salter

Stories involving Chelsea in Tuesday’s newspapers…

Leeds United are interested in signing Jake Clarke-Salter from Chelsea, according to The Sun.

Clarke-Salter, 24, has been on loan at Coventry City this season and his contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer. There is an option to extend it by a year.

The Sun say Leeds and Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven are among clubs keen to snap up Clarke-Salter on a free transfer if he is able to leave.







The Sun also reports that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel brought his players in for extra training and a team meeting on Sunday following the 2-2 draw at home to Wolves.

The newspaper say sources at the Bridge say the players were unhappy at being told to come in, and that Tuchel has been angered by the team’s recent performances.

Tuchel “is determined to turn things around, even if it means getting heavy-handed with his squad in a forthright address,” The Sun declare.

Meanwhile, there is speculation over the positions of Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and chairman Bruce Buck as the consortium led by Todd Boehly look to finalise a takeover.

The Daily Telegraph reports that talks with the pair are ongoing and that Tuchel has been told he will be supported by the new owners.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, say Buck will be staying on.







