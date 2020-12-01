Transfer gossip: Chelsea among clubs linked with White

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea are interested in Brighton centre-back Ben White, according to Sky Sports.

White was linked with top Premier League clubs after playing a key role in Leeds’ promotion while on loan at the Yorkshire side last season.







He has also done well in the top flight for Brighton this term and Sky Sports say he is being monitored by Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Chelsea ‘to open talks with Alaba’

Chelsea will open talks with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in January, it is claimed.

The Sun have picked up on reports claiming that Chelsea are keen to sign the Austria international on a free transfer when his Bayern contract expires at the end of the season.

He will be free to speak to other clubs in January and Chelsea have long been linked with him.

Giroud speculation continues

Speculation remains over the future of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who continues to be linked with a move to Italy.

The Daily Mail have picked up on Italian outlet Tuttosport suggesting that Inter Milan’s former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Giroud on loan in January.

Giroud has also been linked with Juventus – Calciomercato claim he could be heading to Turin.

Blues monitoring Bondswell, Telegraph say

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the progress of England Under 18 left-back Matthew Bondswell.

The youngster was on Nottingham Forest’s books before moving to Germany, where he is currently playing for FC Dordrecht on loan from RB Leipzig.







Chelsea and West Ham have been showing an interest in him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Tomori linked with Newcastle

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has been linked with a possible loan move to Newcastle.

Tomori has slipped down the pecking order of centre-backs at Stamford Bridge and it seems likely that he will move elsewhere during the second half of the season in order to get regular game time.

And the Northern Echo suggest he could be an option for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who is expected to be restricted to loan signings when the transfer window reopens in January.







