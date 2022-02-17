Transfer gossip: Chelsea linked with Sosa

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea have been joined by Tottenham and Arsenal in a supposed race to sign Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa, it’s claimed.

Sosa has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and The Sun have picked up on reports that he is being targeted by three London clubs.

It comes after Christian Falk, a journalist for German newspaper Bild, claimed that Chelsea want the Croatia international but face competition from Arsenal and Spurs.







Ekitike also linked

Chelsea have also been linked with Reims’ teenage striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Mirror have picked up on French publication Footmercato claiming that Chelsea are battling with Newcastle to sign Ekitike, 19, for £33m.

German side Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keen on him.

Arsenal said to be eyeing Broja

Arsenal are interested in signing Armando Broja, it is claimed.

The young striker has impressed this season on loan from Chelsea at Southampton, who are keen to sign him on a permanent deal.

Other clubs have shown an interest in Broja – and Football.London believe Arsenal are among them.

The Gunners are said to be monitoring him ahead of a possible move.

And the Daily Express declare that Broja has not ruled out leaving Chelsea this summer – and claim he would be open to joining Arsenal.

Kounde deal ‘a priority’

Chelsea have made signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde a priority, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The France international has long been linked with the Blues, as has West Ham’s Declan Rice and Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, who the Telegraph say are also targets.

It comes amid reports owner Roman Abramovich plans to back Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market this summer following Chelsea’s Club World Cup victory.

The club’s hierarchy are said to have been impressed that Tuchel did not demand new signings in January despite injuries to the likes of Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

The Telegraph also claim a number of players, including N’Golo Kante, could leave Chelsea this year.

Blues linked with Webster

Chelsea have been linked with in-form Brighton defender Adam Webster.

The centre-back has been impressive for Albion this season, prompting speculation about his future.

The Sunday Mirror claim Chelsea are considering a move for Webster this summer.

It comes amid speculation over the futures of Blues defenders Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, who are approaching the end of their respective contracts and are yet to sign new deals.

Webster has therefore been touted as a potential signing. Newcastle are also said to be interested in him.

Azpilicueta tipped to join Barca

Reports in Spain continue to claim that Azpilicueta is heading for Barcelona.

Spanish publication Sport have declared – again – that the Chelsea captain has agreed a deal to join Barca at the end of the season.

Azpilicueta has indicated that he expects to stay at Stamford Bridge.







