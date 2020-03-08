Carlo Ancelotti said he felt “joy” at his reception from Chelsea fans despite an unhappy return to Stamford Bridge.

Everton’s former Chelsea boss was given a rousing welcome by the home fans, who remember his successful time at the club fondly.

But the Italian saw his side thrashed 4-0 in what turned out to be a miserable afternoon for him.

Ancelotti said afterwards he felt “joy at the reception” but huge disappointment at how the game panned out.

He admitted: “Everything went wrong. We were not good enough defensively, we were too open, not compact and we lost a lot of duels.

“We made a lot of mistakes with the ball so it was not a good day. But we must learn from our mistakes.

“Today it was wrong from the beginning. So we must learn from the mistakes and prepare well for the next game.”







