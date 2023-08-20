Half-time: West Ham 1 Chelsea 1 – Chukwuemeka scores but then suffers injury

Carney Chukwuemeka scored his first senior goal but later went off injured at the London Stadium, where Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez had a penalty saved in a lively first half.

Nayef Aguerd gave the hosts an early lead but the Blues hit back.

James Ward-Prowse, known for his set-piece ability, served up a trademark corner which led to the opening goal just seven minutes into his West Ham debut following his recent move from Southampton.







Chukwuemeka was unable to clear Ward-Prowe’s delivery and Aguerd nodded home at the far post after easily getting away from Conor Gallagher.

But Chukwuemeka made amends by hauling the visitors level with a superb goal just before the half-hour mark.

Former Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma could only prod Ben Chilwell’s pull-back from the left as far as Chukwuemeka, who delightfully sidestepped Tomáš Souček and fired into the corner of the net.

Lucas Paqueta almost restored West Ham’s lead when his low shot brushed the outside of the post, but otherwise Chelsea looked dominant and were given a golden chance to go ahead when Souček brought down Raheem Sterling just inside the penalty area shortly before half-time.

However, keeper Alphonse Areola kept out Fernandez’s spot-kick and the first half ended on a sour note for Chelsea when Chukwuemeka was helped off after picking up what looked like a nasty knee injury.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Disasi, Colwill, Silva, Gusto, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka (Mudryk 45), Jackson

Subs: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Madueke, Ugochukwu, Caicedo, Maatsen, Burstow, Humphreys.







