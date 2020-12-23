Transfer gossip: Moyes reportedly ready to offload West Ham striker to sign Chelsea man

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is again being touted for a possible move to West Ham.

Giroud, 34, has been linked with the Hammers several times in the past and has discussed joining them.







The Daily Mirror say manager David Moyes is keen to take Giroud to east London and is willing to offload Andriy Yarmalenko in order to fund the deal.

Blues linked with Haaland

Chelsea are among English clubs being linked with Erling Haaland.

The Sun are one of several UK newspapers to pick up on reports in Germany claiming the Blues are keen on the Borussia Dortmund forward.

Ugbo bid rejected – Sun

Chelsea have turned down a bid for striker Ike Ugbo, The Sun reports.

Ugbo, 22, has scored 10 goals in 15 matches for Cercle Bruge this season while on loan with the Belgian club.

And The Sun reports that Russian top-flight outfit FC Rostov offered £3m for Ugbo, who has previously been on loan at Barnsley, Scunthorpe and MK Dons.

Reports in Belgium have suggested that several other clubs have been showing an interest in Ugbo because of his performances there.

Alaba still being touted for move

Chelsea continue to be among clubs linked with David Alaba.

The Bayern Munich defender’s contract expires this summer and there has been speculation over his future.

The Express say Manchester City and Manchester United are both also interested in him.







