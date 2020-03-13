Premier League and EFL matches postponed until 3 April

Premier League and English Football League matches have been halted until at least next month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both governing bodies decided that matches will be postponed until 3 April, when the situation will be reviewed.

It means Friday’s west London derby between Fulham and Brentford is off along with Chelsea’s away match against Aston Villa on Saturday and QPR’s game at home to Barnsley.

The FA Women’s Super League has also been suspended. Chelsea Women were scheduled to to play Everton on Sunday.

It comes after after it was revealed that Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Uefa have announced that Champions League and Europa League fixtures have been postponed.

Chelsea were due to play away against Bayern Munich – a match scheduled to be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak – on Wednesday.

England international Hudson-Odoi, 19, is the first Premier League player to test positive for the virus.

The rest of the Chelsea squad are self-isolating and the club say its Cobham training ground “will undergo a partial closure”.

Chelsea say Hudson-Odoi “displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning” and stayed away from the the training ground.

The club added that he is “doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible”.

Hudson-Odoi posted a video on Twitter in which he said: “As you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days which I have recovered from.

“I am following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully will be back on the pitch very soon.”

"Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I'm feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!" — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

Arsenal’s game against Brighton on Saturday was postponed after it was announced that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had tested positive for coronavirus and that his players are currently self-isolating.

News of Hudson-Odoi and an Everton player also testing positive was followed by an emergency Premier League meeting at which it was agreed that matches should be suspended.







