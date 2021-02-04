Tottenham v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea saw out a richly deserved 1-0 win over Tottenham thanks to Jorginho’s first-half penalty. Here’s how we rated the Blues players.

Edouard Mendy: 6

Set nerves jangling with a dreadful pass but Jorginho rescued his goalkeeper, whose only save of note came when he made a decent low stop from Erik Lamela’s strike 11 minutes from the end.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

There were no thunderous goals or runs beyond the attacking players for the Spaniard this time around, but he did all that was asked of him when called upon and was always available as a back-up option.

Thiago Silva: 8

The veteran defender was in typically majestic form but had to be replaced in the first half when he was hurt as he stretched to intercept a long ball forward and stayed down after making a fine clearance.

Antonio Rudiger: 8

A performance reminiscent of his very best by Rudiger. He was untroubled at the back, made several surging runs out of defence and also found his radar with some raking long passes.

Reece James: 8

The England defender fully justified his first start under Thomas Tuchel, doing what little defending he had to do with great calm and always providing an attacking outlet. He could perhaps have looked to beat his man more often, but his crossing remained of a high standard and he linked superbly with Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Jorginho: 8

Dictated play, sitting deep and instigating attacks both when allowed to roam unopposed in the first half and also when put under more pressure as Spurs finally got involved after the break.

Mateo Kovacic: 8

The Croatian is developing a real understanding with Jorginho and struck a perfect balance between covering defensively and breaking forward. Kovacic was excellent in his approach play but over-hit a couple of passes and wasted a glorious opportunity to either score or tee up a goal after a powerful second-half break.

Marcos Alonso: 8

The concentration levels that can go Awol remained in place and after a first half in which he basically operated as a winger. Alonso played his part in keeping out the late pressure, winning some vital headers and showing good positional awareness.

Mason Mount: 9

Mount gets better and better and still managed to stand out in a superb team display. His ability to find and create space in tight areas, his awareness and work-rate is sensational and were to the fore throughout.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 8

He turned in his best performance for many a week, showing good belief and more conviction in his passing and his link-up play. He almost scored inside 30 seconds, went close on another couple of occasions and generally looked sharp.

Timo Werner 7

The belief seemed to have returned to Werner, who was perhaps buoyed by going close to scoring inside the first 30 seconds. He was unlucky not to score on more than one occasion and was assured in his hold-up play, was sharp throughout and did plenty of vital tracking back.

Andreas Christensen: 8

Christensen had little to gain after coming on for the impeccable Silva with Chelsea totally bossing the game, but was faultless in testy conditions against a much brighter Spurs side after the interval.

Christian Pulisic: 7

An effervescent substitute appearance from Pulisic, who came close to setting up a second goal on a couple of occasions with penetrating runs at the increasingly exposed home defence.

N’Golo Kante: 6

The first appearance for Kante under Tuchel, who sent on the Frenchman for his defensive qualities and saw the plan come off as Chelsea saw out a much-deserved win. Booked for having to commit a foul after losing possession in a dangerous area







