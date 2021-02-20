Southampton v Chelsea player ratings

Mason Mount’s second-half penalty earned Chelsea a point from a frustrating display against Southampton. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.

Edouard Mendy: 6

He committed himself too early for Takumi Minamino's goal, although it was beautifully taken, but was otherwise barely involved.









Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Chelsea’s skipper was untroubled defensively but guilty for diving in for Southampton’s goal and was also guilty of not injecting enough tempo into his passing.

Kurt Zouma: 6

Like so many in a blue shirt, Zouma was bright, purposeful and aggressive in the first 30 minutes. But he was culpable for the goal when he failed to spot the danger in a rare Saints attack.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Solid and uncomplicated once again, Rudiger looks a much better player when he contains his aggression and plays within himself rather than trying to impress with some showcase passing or crowd-pleasing challenges.

Reece James: 6

A couple of delightful runs from wing-back showed his quality and pace but was unable to set up any noteworthy chances despite seeing plenty of the ball.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

The Croatian was excellent in the first half but was less influential after the interval as Chelsea became increasingly disjointed and Southampton upped their game.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Restored to the starting line-up for the first time under Thomas Tuchel, Kante looked much more like the world-class player the German so wants in his team, covering all parts, breaking up play and joining in attacks.

Marcos Alonso: 5

Alonso failed to make the most of a whole host of dangerous attacking positions and missed an excellent early chance when he volleyed wide.

Mason Mount: 8

Another exceptional display in a season full of stand-out performances, Mount’s drive, energy and skill continue to set the standard, and although he was far better than his colleagues in the final third, he was not as clinical as he could have been. He also won and scored the penalty.

Timo Werner: 6

He was lively throughout and made countless intelligent runs that all too often went without reward. But he was sloppy with his crossing.

Tammy Abraham: 6

Starved of service despite Chelsea dominating and then taken off after just 45 minutes, a decision that seemed harsh on the England striker whose work-rate could not be faulted.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 5

Surprisingly taken off having only come on for 30 minutes. Hudson-Odoi looked sharp and direct, but like most of his team-mates was wasteful with his final pass. He looked hugely frustrated at being replaced.

Jorginho: 5

Brought on late on to ensure Chelsea saw plenty of the ball, a tactical move that failed to inspire the team to up their game.

Hakim Ziyech: 5

The game was crying out for his creativity and precision in the final third, but Ziyech lost possession too easily and had no impact.








