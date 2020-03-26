Stories in Thursday’s newspapers involving Chelsea…

Manchester United are leading a race to sign Jadon Sancho, The Independent say.

Some reports have declared that the England international, who was a Chelsea fan as a boy, is likely to join the Blues.

Liverpool have also been linked with Sancho, who has impressed in Germany since leaving Manchester City.

The Independent say it is United who are currently on course to sign the winger, who turned 20 on Wednesday.

The newspaper say Dortmund are ready to sell Sancho and that senior figures at the Bundesliga club believe Old Trafford is his most likely destination.

Chelsea talks on hold – Telegraph

Meanwhile, Chelsea have put player contract talks on hold because of the coronavirus crisis, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Willian, Pedro, Olivier Giroud and goalkeeper Willy Caballero are coming to the end of their respective contracts.

The Telegraph say no decisions are being made on the players’ futures for the time being – and that reports Tammy Abraham wants £180,000 a week to sign a new long-term deal are wide of the mark.

