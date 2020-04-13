Juventus reportedly put off by asking price for Chelsea star

Transfer speculation involving Chelsea in Monday’s newspapers…

The Juventus hierarchy are admirers of N’Golo Kante but will not make a move for him because of the supposed asking price, it’s claimed.

Juve are among a number of clubs to have been linked with Kante amid reports that Chelsea could be willing to sell him.

The Daily Express have picked up on a story by Italian outlet Calciomercato that Chelsea want £79m for the midfielder and that he is therefore not among Juve’s transfer targets.

Mertens still being linked

Chelsea are again being linked with a possible move for Napoli’s Belgium forward Dries Mertens.

The Blues expressed an interest in Mertens during the January transfer window.

And the Daily Mail suggest Chelsea could target him after reports emerged that he is stalling over a new contract at Napoli.

Telles speculation continues

Chelsea also continue to be linked with Porto left-back Alex Telles.

The Brazilian has been touted as a possible back-up option if Chelsea are unable to land Leicester’s Ben Chilwell, who has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Daily Star claim Chelsea could move for Telles this summer but might face competition from Juventus.







