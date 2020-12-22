Transfer gossip: Chelsea youngster reportedly attracting interest

Transfer speculation in Tuesday’s newspapers involving Chelsea…

Chelsea have turned down a bid for striker Ike Ugbo, The Sun reports.

Ugbo, 22, has scored 10 goals in 15 matches for Cercle Bruge this season while on loan with the Belgian club.







And The Sun reports that Russian top-flight outfit FC Rostov offered £3m for Ugbo, who has previously been on loan at Barnsley, Scunthorpe and MK Dons.

Reports in Belgium have suggested that several other clubs have been showing an interest in Ugbo because of his performances there.

Alaba still being touted for move

Chelsea continue to be among clubs linked with David Alaba.

The Bayern Munich defender’s contract expires this summer and there has been speculation over his future.

The Express say Manchester City and Manchester United are both also interested in him.







