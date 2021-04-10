Havertz ‘needed to show he can do better’ – Tuchel



Thomas Tuchel praised Kai Havertz after his sparkling performance for Chelsea against Crystal Palace.

Havertz has struggled for fitness and form since his move to Stamford Bridge.

But he was excellent in the 4-1 win at Selhurst Park, where he scored the opener and set up the second goal for Christian Pulisic.

“He has quality and he needs to show his quality,” said boss Tuchel.

“Kai will never be our emotional leader and we don’t expect him to be. But we expect him to show his quality.”







And Tuchel admitted that his fellow German needed to perform better than he has been.

“Honestly, he needed to show that he can do better. It’s a challenge personally for him” Tuchel said.

“He got another chance to show that he can do better and he did this.

“There is still room to improve. In finishing he can be more ruthless – he should have scored more.

“But this was a good step and a good performance.”

The win moved Chelsea back up to fourth in the Premier League game.







