Carney Chukwuemeka is set to complete a move to Borussia Dortmund on loan from Chelsea.

The German club have been keen on the midfielder for some time and an agreement is now in place for him to join them for the rest of the season.

Chukwuemeka, 22, is out of favour under head coach Enzo Maresca and has not featured at all in the Premier League this season.

He has made five competitive appearances since Maresca took over last summer, with four of them coming in the Uefa Conference League and the other in the Carabao Cup.

Chukwuemeka has made 23 league appearances, mostly as a substitute, since being signed from Aston Villa in 2022.







