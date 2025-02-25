Chelsea v Southampton line-ups: Sancho starts, Fofana on the bench

Jadon Sancho starts for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight, while keeper Filip Jorgensen keeps his place in the side.

The Blues have made two changes, with Sancho coming in for Reece James and Tosin Adarabioyo replacing the injured Trevoh Chalobah.

Wes Fofana is back in the squad after injury and is among Chelsea’s substitutes.

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans have been staging a protest outside the stadium against the club’s owners.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Gusto, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Sancho, Neto, Nkunku.

Subs: Sanchez, Acheampong, Fofana, James, Samuels-Smith, Amougou, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Mheuka.

Southampton: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Bree, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Downes, Smallbone, Fernandes; Aribo, Kamaldeen, Onuachu.

Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning, Wellington, Grønnbæk, Dibling, Archer.







