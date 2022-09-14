Chelsea v RB Salzburg line-ups: Potter makes three changes

Graham Potter has made three changes for his first match as Chelsea boss.

Potter has recalled Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella and Jorginho for tonight’s Champions League game, with Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly dropping to the bench.







Chelsea: Kepa, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling.

Subs: Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Broja, Zakaria, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Fofana.

RB Salzburg: Kohn, Dedic, Bernardo, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Capaldo, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Sucic, Fernando, Okafor.

Subs: Mantl, van der Brempt, Piatkowski, Baidoo, Kameri, Adamu, Koita, Simic, Diarra, Gourna-Douath, Sesko, Walke.







