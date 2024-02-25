Chelsea v Liverpool line-ups: Blues unchanged and Reds duo miss Carabao Cup final
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has named an unchanged side for today’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.
Thiago Silva, who has been nursing a groin injury, misses out, with Levi Colwill and Axel Disassi continuing at centre-back.
Keeper Robert Sanchez is back in the squad after a knee injury, but Djordje Petrovic continues in goal.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are without both Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.
Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Colwill, Disasi, Chilwell, Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Sterling, Jackson.
Subs: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gee, Gilchrist, Tauriainen, Madueke, Mudryk, Nkunku.
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Tsimikas, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Danns, Quansah, Nyoni.