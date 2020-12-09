Transfer gossip: Gilmour linked with Rangers loan move

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Billy Gilmour’s former club Rangers want to take him back to Glasgow on loan, The Scottish Sun say.

It comes amid speculation that Gilmour could be loaned out for the second half of the season.







Reports in Italy suggest Juventus and Napoli want him.

Gilmour, who has impressed in his first-team outings for the Blues, is back in action after a knee injury.

The Mirror recently picked up on Calciomercato claiming that Juve are preparing to make a move for Gilmour during next month’s transfer window.

Calciomercato have since also claimed that Napoli are keen on Gilmour as well.

Blues linked with Polish defender Walukiewicz

The Sun have picked up on reports linking Chelsea with Cagliari centre-back Sebastian Walukiewicz.

It comes after reports in the Italian media claimed that the Blues, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Walukiewicz.

That is despite the Pole only recently signing a new contract which runs until 2024.

Romagnoli again touted for Chelsea move

The Mirror have also picked up on more reports linking Chelsea with Alessio Romagnoli.

The AC Milan defender has previously been touted for a move to Stamford Bridge and 90min.com have claimed that Chelsea have identified him as a possible signing.

Chelsea keen on White, Sky say

Chelsea are interested in Brighton centre-back Ben White, according to Sky Sports.

White was linked with top Premier League clubs after playing a key role in Leeds’ promotion while on loan at the Yorkshire side last season.

He has also done well in the top flight for Brighton this term and Sky Sports say he is being monitored by Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Chelsea ‘to open talks with Alaba’

Chelsea will open talks with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in January, it is claimed.

The Sun have picked up on reports claiming that Chelsea are keen to sign the Austria international on a free transfer when his Bayern contract expires at the end of the season.

He will be free to speak to other clubs in January and Chelsea have long been linked with him.

Giroud speculation continues

Speculation remains over the future of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who continues to be linked with a move to Italy.

The Daily Mail have picked up on Italian outlet Tuttosport suggesting that Inter Milan’s former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Giroud on loan in January.

Giroud has also been linked with Juventus – Calciomercato claim he could be heading to Turin.

Blues monitoring Bondswell, Telegraph say

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the progress of England Under 18 left-back Matthew Bondswell.

The youngster was on Nottingham Forest's books before moving to Germany, where he is currently playing for FC Dordrecht on loan from RB Leipzig.







Chelsea and West Ham have been showing an interest in him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Tomori linked with Newcastle

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has been linked with a possible loan move to Newcastle.

Tomori has slipped down the pecking order of centre-backs at the Bridge and it seems likely that he will move elsewhere during the second half of the season in order to get regular game time.

And the Northern Echo suggest he could be an option for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who is expected to be restricted to loan signings when the transfer window reopens in January.

Chelsea ready to offload Rudiger – ESPN

There also continues to be speculation over the future of Antonio Rudiger.

ESPN say Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for both Rudiger and Tomori.








