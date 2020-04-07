Transfer gossip: Chelsea and Man City reportedly make Argentina star huge offers

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea..

It has been claimed that Chelsea are ready to almost double Lautaro Martinez’s wages in order to sign him.

It comes as the Argentine forward is being linked with a move to Barcelona.

The Express have picked up on a story by Spanish outlet Sport which claimed that Chelsea and Manchester City are willing to offer Martinez huge wages.

It is claimed that both Premier League clubs are offering him almost £9m a year, which is apparently almost twice his Inter salary.

Sport also say, however, that Martinez has set his heart on a move to Barca.

Boateng linked again

Chelsea have once again been linked with Jerome Boateng.

The Daily Mail suggest the Blues are set to rival Arsenal for the signing of the Bayern Munich defender.

Chelsea have ‘strong interest’ in Collins

Chelsea are showing a “strong interest” in Stoke City’s Republic of Ireland Under-21 international centre-back Nathan Collins, it’s been claimed.

Manchester United were previously linked with Collins and apparently decided against signing him.

The Irish Sun say United are showing an interest again and that Arsenal are also keen, but that Chelsea “are thought to be closest to making a move to sign him.”

Collins, 18, is one of a host of players Chelsea have been linked with in recent months – many of them are young players in the Championship.

Blues ‘tracking Massengo’

One of those other Championship youngsters is Bristol City’s Han-Noah Massengo.

The 18-year-old midfielder has impressed for the Robins, prompting speculation that big clubs could show an interest.

Football League World say Chelsea and German outfit Borussia Dortmund have had Massengo watched.





It is standard practice for Premier League clubs to send scouts to Championship matches, as Bristol Live point out.

Bristol Live also say Arsenal have been showing an interest in Messengo.

Sancho speculation continues

There continues to be speculation over the future of Jadon Sancho.

The England international has been tipped to join a Premier League club from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

After reports initially declared that Chelsea were leading a race to sign him – Sancho was a Blues fan as a boy – recent reports have claimed that he looks likely to join Manchester United.

Now The Sun have claimed that Sancho will reject a move to United if they miss out on the Champions League.

The newspaper say this will give “renewed hope” to Chelsea and Liverpool, who have also been linked with him.

Arsenal to offer Willian two-year deal – Star

Arsenal are set to offer Willian a two-year deal but Tottenham are favourites to sign him, the Daily Star say.

It comes amid speculation over the future of the Brazilian, whose Chelsea contract expires this summer.

Willian has said he wants to keep playing in England and has appeared to suggest he is likely to leave Chelsea.

Chelsea ‘in negotiations’ over Coutinho deal

The Sun have picked up on reports that Chelsea are in negotiations to sign Philippe Coutinho.

The former Liverpool star has been linked with the Blues many times in the past and is again being touted for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Coutinho has been on loan from Barcelona at Bayern Munich, who are not expected to take up an option to buy him for £105m, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

It is now suggested that Chelsea have contacted the player’s agent Kia Joorabchian about a potential deal.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are also said to be interested in Coutinho.

Speculation over Pedro’s future continues too

Roma could target Pedro if they are unable to agree a deal with Arsenal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Daily Express claim.

Mkhitaryan has been on loan at the Italian club, who are keen to sign him on a permanent deal.

Roma have reportedly had two bids for him rejected by Arsenal.

And the Express say they could turn their attention to Pedro, whose Chelsea contract expires this summer.

Chelsea ‘contact Umtiti’s agent’

It’s been claimed that Chelsea have contacted the agent of Samuel Umtiti over a potential move.

The Express have picked up on reports in Spain that Chelsea have registered an interest in the Barcelona centre-back.

France international Umtiti has been tipped to leave Barca this summer and has been linked with several clubs.

Chelsea also tracking Osimhen, reports claim

Lille’s Victor Osimhen has also been linked with Chelsea.

The Express have picked up on reports in France claiming that Chelsea are among several clubs tracking the striker.

Blues linked with Pope

Chelsea continue to be linked with Burnley’s England goalkeeper Nick Pope.

It comes amid speculation over the future of Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with reports suggesting the Spaniard could be sold.

Several keepers have been touted as a possible replacement for Kepa, including Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramdsale, AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Germany international Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich.

Tottenham have also been linked with Pope – and the Daily Star have picked up on Football.London claiming that Chelsea and Spurs could go head-to-head in a battle to sign him.

Spurs are apparently interested in Pope as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Chelsea monitoring Donnarumma – Express

The Express claim Chelsea have contacted Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola to register an interest and ask to be kept updated on the 21-year-old’s situation.

Donnarumma is under contract until 2021 and has been negotiating a new deal with Milan.

He has been linked with the Blues several times in the past couple of years.

Chelsea ‘agree fee for Magalhaes’

Chelsea are one of four clubs to have had an offer accepted for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, it’s claimed.

The Express suggest Everton and two Italian clubs have also agreed a fee with Lille, who are supposedly willing to sell for £31m.

Blues keen on Hakii, Mirror claim

Chelsea have made an enquiry about Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi, according to the Mirror.

The Morocco full-back, 21, has spent the season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The Mirror say Chelsea are among several clubs interested in signing him if Real are willing to sell.

The newspaper declare that his representatives have “made it clear to Bernabeu bigwigs” that he will only want to stay at Real if he plays regular first-team football.







