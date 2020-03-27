Transfer gossip: More keepers linked with Chelsea along with Spanish prospect

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea continue to be linked with goalkeepers amid speculation over the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Reports have suggested that Spanish keeper Kepa could be sold this summer after being dropped by boss Frank Lampard.

Several keepers have been touted as a possible replacement, including Burnley’s England international Nick Pope and Bournemouth youngster Aaron Ramsdale.

AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma (pictured) has also been linked with Chelsea – and the Daily Express say the Blues are willing to pay £60m in order to sign him.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, reports that Donnarumma has insisted he is committed to Milan, where his contract is due to expire in 2021.

“The Rossoneri colours mean a lot to me, because I grew up here. I have always been a Milan fan and I can’t help but give my best for this shirt,” he is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, German newspaper Bild have claimed that Chelsea have lined up Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer as a possible replacement for Kepa.

Nico also linked

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Espanyol midfielder Nico.

The Express have picked up on reports claiming that Chelsea are among top European clubs looking to snap up the 18-year-old.

Sancho speculation continues

Manchester United are leading a race to sign Jadon Sancho, The Independent say.

Sancho has been tipped to return to England from Borussia Dortmund this summer and there has been much speculation about his future.

Some reports have declared that the England international, who was a Chelsea fan as a boy, is likely to join the Blues.

Liverpool have also been linked with Sancho, who has impressed in Germany since leaving Manchester City.

The Independent say it is United who are currently on course to sign the winger, who turned 20 on Wednesday.

The newspaper say Dortmund are ready to sell Sancho and that senior figures at the Bundesliga club believe Old Trafford is his most likely destination.







