Transfer gossip: Chelsea reportedly targeting Romagnoli

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea are interested in AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, it’s claimed.

The Italy centre-back has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea, who were reported to be chasing him prior to David Luiz’s shock return to the club from Paris St-Germain in 2016.

Now Italian outlet Calciomercato claim the Blues are lining up a potential deal to sign Romagnoli when the transfer window reopens.

Giroud ‘willing to take pay cut’

Olivier Giroud is reportedly willing to take a big pay cut in order to join Inter Milan.

The striker, whose Chelsea contract is due to expire this summer, was keen to join Inter in January but a deal could not be agreed.

Gazzetta dello Sport say Giroud is determined to move to the San Siro.

Keeper speculation

Chelsea continue to be linked with goalkeepers amid speculation over the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Daily Mirror claim Chelsea and Tottenham are both interested in Ajax keeper Andre Onana but face competition from Barcelona and Paris St-Germain.

Cameroon international Onana is among several keepers linked with the Blues in recent months. The others include Burnley’s Nick Pope, Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale and Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan.

Hakimi still being touted for move

Achraf Hakimi continues to be touted for a possible move to Chelsea.

The right-back, who has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid, has been quoted as saying a decision will be made on his future.

The Daily Star declare that he has therefore “teased a potential switch to the Premier League.” Arsenal have also been linked with him.

Juventus ‘won’t move for Kante’

The Juventus hierarchy are admirers of N’Golo Kante but will not make a move for him because of the supposed asking price, it’s claimed.

Juve are among a number of clubs to have been linked with Kante amid reports that Chelsea could be willing to sell him.

The Daily Express have picked up on a story by Italian outlet Calciomercato that Chelsea want £79m for the midfielder and that he is therefore not among Juve’s transfer targets.

Kante also continues to be linked with Real Madrid – the Daily Mail have picked up on a story by Spanish newspaper AS suggesting the Frenchman is among Real’s midfield targets.

Mertens linked again

Chelsea are again being linked with a possible move for Napoli’s Belgium forward Dries Mertens.

The Blues expressed an interest in Mertens during the January transfer window.

And the Daily Mail suggest Chelsea could target him after reports emerged that he is stalling over a new contract at Napoli.

Telles speculation continues

Chelsea also continue to be linked with Porto left-back Alex Telles.

The Brazilian has been touted as a possible back-up option if Chelsea are unable to land Leicester’s Ben Chilwell, who has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Daily Star claim Chelsea could move for Telles this summer but might face competition from Juventus.







