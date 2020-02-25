Chelsea v Bayern Munich teams: Abraham misses out

Tammy Abraham is again a substitute for Chelsea, with Olivier Giroud continuing to lead the attack.

Abraham, who has been nursing an injury, had hoped to return to the starting line-up.

Chelsea are unchanged from the weekend win over Tottenham, with boss Frank Lampard again opting for wing-backs and three central defenders.

Abraham is joined on the bench by the fit-again Pedro, who replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek among the substitutes.

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Mount, Alonso, Giroud.

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Mount, Alonso, Giroud.

Subs: Kepa, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour, Pedro, Willian, Abraham.

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Pavard, Thiago, Lewandowski, Boateng, Davies, Gnabry, Muller, Alaba, Coman, Kimmich.

Subs: Ulreitch, Odriozola, Coutinho, Goretzka, Hernandez, Tolisso, Zirkzee.







