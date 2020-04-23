Transfer gossip: Chelsea linked with second Stoke City youngster

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea have held talks with Stoke’s 16-year-old striker Mohamed Sankoh about a potential move, Goal.com reports.

The Dutch teenager has impressed for Stoke’s Under-18 side, apparently attracting interest from a number of top clubs.

Goal.com say Chelsea are keen on him but face competition from Atletico Madrid, who have reportedly also held talks with Sankoh.

Blues also linked with Collins

Chelsea have also recently been linked with Stoke’s Republic of Ireland Under-21 international centre-back Nathan Collins.

Manchester United were previously linked with Collins and apparently decided against signing him.

The Irish Sun recently claimed United are showing an interest again and that Arsenal are also keen, but that Chelsea “are thought to be closest to making a move to sign him.”

Another Collins linked

Chelsea are keen on Borussia Dortmund’s 16-year-old defender Nnamdi Collins, German newspaper Bild say.

Manchester City are also said to have shown an interest in Collins, who is captain of Germany’s Under-16 side.

But Bild claim Chelsea are in pole position to snap him up and that Dortmund fear they will lose him.

Aubameyang and Chilwell linked too

Chelsea continue to be linked with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell.

The Sun say Chelsea are stepping up their apparent interest in England international Chilwell.

The newspaper have also picked up on Bleacher Report suggesting that the Blues could table a bid for Aubameyang.

Chelsea said to be monitoring Milik

Chelsea are interested in Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik, it’s claimed.

The Daily Star suggest the Blues and Tottenham have been monitoring Milik’s situation ahead of a possible move.

It comes amid reports that the Poland international is keen to leave Napoli.

Coutinho deal close – reports

Chelsea continue to be linked with former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

Various reports in Spain have now claimed that Chelsea are close to signing the Brazilian forward, who is on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona.

Donnarumma still being touted for move

Chelsea also continue to be linked with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Several keepers have been linked with the Blues amid speculation that Kepa Arrizabalaga could be sold.

The Daily Star have picked up on reports in Italy claiming that Kepa could be offered to Milan as part of a swap deal involving Donnarumma.

More keeper speculation

Ajax’s Andre Onana is also among the many keepers Chelsea have been linked with.

The Daily Mirror claim Chelsea and Tottenham are both interested in the Cameroon international but face competition from Barcelona and Paris St-Germain.

Sun now claim Telles was ‘top choice’

The Sun have declared that Chelsea “look set to be left empty-handed” following reports Alex Telles is is joining Paris St-Germain.

Porto’s Telles has been widely touted as a possible back-up option if Chelsea are unable to land Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell, who has also been linked with the Blues.

But now The Sun claim that Telles was Chelsea boss Frank Lampard’s “top choice” in his apparent search for a left-back.

The newspaper add that Chelsea will now target England international Chilwell even though he would be considerably more expensive.

Chelsea ‘eyeing £20m Waldschmidt deal’

Chelsea want German striker Luca Waldschmidt, The Sun say.

The newspaper say Chelsea will open talks over a possible £20m deal for the Freiburg star.

Waldschmidt, 23, has played twice for the German national side, having previously made a big impact for his country at Under-21 level.

He has been compared to legendary former West Germany striker Gerd Muller.

The Sun say Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wants to sell Michy Batshuayi and take Waldschmidt to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea ‘make contact’ over Werner

Chelsea have made contact with RB Leipzig over a possible deal to sign Timo Werner, according to reports.

The Sun have picked up on numerous press reports in Germany claiming that Chelsea have made a firm move to sign the forward.

They reportedly face competition from Liverpool, whose manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen to take Werner to Anfield.

Calciomercato claim Chelsea want Romagnoli

Chelsea are interested in AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, it’s claimed.

The Italy centre-back has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea, who were reported to be chasing him prior to David Luiz’s shock return to the club from Paris St-Germain in 2016.

Now Italian outlet Calciomercato claim the Blues are lining up a potential deal to sign Romagnoli when the transfer window reopens.

Giroud ‘willing to take pay cut’

Olivier Giroud is reportedly willing to take a big pay cut in order to join Inter Milan.

The striker, whose Chelsea contract is due to expire this summer, was keen to join Inter in January but a deal could not be agreed.

Gazzetta dello Sport say Giroud is determined to move to the San Siro.

Hakimi speculation continues

Achraf Hakimi continues to be touted for a possible move to Chelsea.

The right-back, who has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid, has been quoted as saying a decision will be made on his future.

The Daily Star declare that he has therefore “teased a potential switch to the Premier League.” Arsenal have also been linked with him.

Juventus ‘won’t move for Kante’

The Juventus hierarchy are admirers of N’Golo Kante but will not make a move for him because of the supposed asking price, it’s claimed.

Juve are among a number of clubs to have been linked with Kante amid reports that Chelsea could be willing to sell him.

The Daily Express have picked up on a story by Italian outlet Calciomercato that Chelsea want £79m for the midfielder and that he is therefore not among Juve’s transfer targets.

Kante also continues to be linked with Real Madrid – the Daily Mail have picked up on a story by Spanish newspaper AS suggesting the Frenchman is among Real’s midfield targets.

Mertens linked again

Chelsea are again being linked with a possible move for Napoli’s Belgium forward Dries Mertens.

The Blues expressed an interest in Mertens during the January transfer window.

And the Daily Mail suggest Chelsea could target him after reports emerged that he is stalling over a new contract at Napoli.







